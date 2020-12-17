Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Hits New 12-Month High at $217.09

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $217.09 and last traded at $213.76, with a volume of 85181 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $204.20.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRTS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $167.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $200.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.80.

The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 32.42 and a quick ratio of 32.42.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The closed-end fund reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $137.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.18 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 385.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 393 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 97.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

