Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Visteon from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $28.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Visteon from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Visteon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

Shares of Visteon stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $129.49. 1,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,980. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.59 and a beta of 2.03. Visteon has a 52 week low of $38.69 and a 52 week high of $136.10.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.42 million. Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

