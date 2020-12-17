Visteon (NYSE:VC) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Barclays

Visteon (NYSE:VC) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $101.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VC. Guggenheim raised shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Visteon from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Visteon from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Visteon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

Get Visteon alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VC opened at $128.85 on Thursday. Visteon has a 1 year low of $38.69 and a 1 year high of $136.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.09.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Visteon news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 800 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total value of $101,848.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 1,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total transaction of $93,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at $329,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,117 shares of company stock worth $596,535 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,337,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $231,023,000 after buying an additional 35,488 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Visteon by 2.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 817,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,564,000 after purchasing an additional 18,126 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Visteon by 17.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 569,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,440,000 after purchasing an additional 86,076 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Visteon by 478.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 392,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,901,000 after purchasing an additional 324,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Visteon by 47.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,248,000 after purchasing an additional 122,299 shares during the last quarter.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.