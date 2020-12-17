Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:IHD)

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

IHD opened at $7.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.64. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $8.32.

About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

