Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:IGD)

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

IGD stock opened at $5.22 on Thursday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $6.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average of $4.97.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

