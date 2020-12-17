Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IRR) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IRR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

NYSE IRR opened at $2.72 on Thursday. Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50.

About Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of North America. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy, natural resources, and basic materials industries.

