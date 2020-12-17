Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IRR) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IRR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of IRR opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50. Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $4.25.

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of North America. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy, natural resources, and basic materials industries.

