Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €77.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) received a €77.00 ($90.59) price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 31.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WCH. Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nord/LB set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €104.00 ($122.35).

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) stock opened at €112.90 ($132.82) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67. Wacker Chemie AG has a 12-month low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a 12-month high of €114.15 ($134.29). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €95.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €81.19.

Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

