Walentin Mirosh Sells 2,000 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Stock

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $25,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,190 shares in the company, valued at $317,645.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MUR opened at $12.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.81. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 3.34.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The firm had revenue of $421.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Murphy Oil by 195.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,511,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,970 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,785,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,794 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 531.7% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,092,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,744,000 after acquiring an additional 919,484 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,564,000 after acquiring an additional 810,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,365,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Johnson Rice began coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Murphy Oil from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

