Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.03% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $33.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.26. Warner Music Group has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $34.76.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music-based content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of recorded music created by such artists.

