Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.35

Warner Music Group Corp. (NYSE:WMG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.35 and last traded at $35.05, with a volume of 4078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.05.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Warner Music Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.07.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

In related news, CEO Stephen Forbes Cooper sold 557,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $17,289,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth about $196,640,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,863,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,212,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,940 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,575,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,041,000.

About Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music-based content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of recorded music created by such artists.

