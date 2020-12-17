Warren R. Phillips Sells 205 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Stock

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Director Warren R. Phillips sold 205 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.68, for a total transaction of $49,954.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,016.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CACI International stock opened at $244.94 on Thursday. CACI International Inc has a 52-week low of $156.15 and a 52-week high of $288.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.14 and a 200-day moving average of $224.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.52. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. On average, research analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CACI International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CACI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the third quarter worth $50,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 24.6% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of CACI International in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CACI International in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International in the third quarter valued at $121,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

