Waves Trading Down 1.7% Over Last Week (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Over the last week, Waves has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Waves coin can currently be bought for $8.18 or 0.00035252 BTC on popular exchanges. Waves has a market capitalization of $849.42 million and $121.82 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves Coin Profile

Waves (CRYPTO:WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 103,820,368 coins. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com. The official website for Waves is waves.tech. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

