Waypoint REIT Limited (WPR.AX) (ASX:WPR) Declares $0.08 Final Dividend

Waypoint REIT Limited (WPR.AX) (ASX:WPR) announced a final dividend on Thursday, December 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.63.

Waypoint REIT is Australia's largest listed REIT owning solely service station and convenience retail properties with a high quality portfolio of properties across all Australian States and mainland Territories. Waypoint REIT's objective is to maximize the long-term income and capital returns from its ownership of the portfolio for the benefit of all security holders.

