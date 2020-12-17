WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 43,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at $1,324,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $475,260.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 214,342 shares in the company, valued at $22,632,371.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $2,505,470.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,426.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $92.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.01 and a 1-year high of $109.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

