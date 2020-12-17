Wells Fargo & Company Boosts TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) Price Target to $38.00

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of TCF Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.44.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

NYSE TCF opened at $36.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.00. TCF Financial has a one year low of $16.96 and a one year high of $47.46.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $420.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TCF Financial will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCF. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in TCF Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in TCF Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TCF Financial by 249.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in TCF Financial by 511.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in TCF Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.