Wells Fargo & Company Raises Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $114.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

EMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a $91.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.06.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $101.70 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.54.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,850,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,368. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 7,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $716,245.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,717 shares in the company, valued at $29,208,984.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,462 shares of company stock worth $6,026,824. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 30,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 91,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 14,967 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 49,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

