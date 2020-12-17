Wells Fargo & Company Raises TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) Price Target to $38.00

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TCF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.46.

TCF stock opened at $36.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91. TCF Financial has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $495.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.83 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.38%. On average, analysts predict that TCF Financial will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

