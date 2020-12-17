Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Director Sells $351,812.50 in Stock

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $351,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $59.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $59.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.37.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

WAL has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter worth $1,914,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 29.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,939 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.3% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.7% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

