Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.65

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.65 and last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 74890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

WPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.56.

The stock has a market cap of $653.01 million, a P/E ratio of -89.98 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $65.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.65 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. On average, analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 208.7% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,082,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,635 shares during the period. 18.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

