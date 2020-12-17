Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (TSE:WTE)

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) (TSE:WTE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) stock opened at C$16.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.05. Westshore Terminals Investment Co. has a 52 week low of C$11.88 and a 52 week high of C$19.99.

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) (TSE:WTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$89.45 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Westshore Terminals Investment Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia and Alberta, Canada, as well as in Montana.

