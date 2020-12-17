Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $208.67 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $120.20 and a 12-month high of $209.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.37.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.