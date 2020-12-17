Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JD.com by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $166,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,678 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 164,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,909,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 184.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 742,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,710,000 after buying an additional 482,004 shares during the last quarter. 40.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America raised shares of JD.com to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

JD opened at $81.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.12. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $92.77. The stock has a market cap of $119.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. Equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

