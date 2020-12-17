Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,248 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 877.6% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Infosys in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $15.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $16.62.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

INFY has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.34.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

