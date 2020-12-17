Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $1.18 Million Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,253,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in FMC by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in FMC by 298.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 701,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,321,000 after purchasing an additional 525,425 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in FMC during the 3rd quarter worth $2,689,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in FMC during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FMC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FMC from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Cleveland Research began coverage on FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Rowe lifted their price objective on FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.53.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $114.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.19. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $122.29.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. FMC’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

In other FMC news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $668,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,098.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $86,860.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,091 shares of company stock valued at $842,309 in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

