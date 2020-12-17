Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,002,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,847,011,000 after buying an additional 1,127,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,828,000 after buying an additional 806,284 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 420,801 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,682,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 336,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,676,000 after buying an additional 173,245 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.08.

MCO opened at $280.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.17. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $164.19 and a 1 year high of $305.95. The company has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,851,530.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

