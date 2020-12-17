Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,154 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UMC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 2,568,318 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 121,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 135,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 15,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

United Microelectronics stock opened at $7.90 on Thursday. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 0.83.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $44.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 7.60%. United Microelectronics’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Microelectronics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. HSBC raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.