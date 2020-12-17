Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,469 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,364,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,578,000 after purchasing an additional 138,247 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,516,000. Codex Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,356,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 22,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $2,203,149.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 205,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,489,983.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,209,300 shares of company stock worth $2,223,625,783. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.13.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $114.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.85. The firm has a market cap of $76.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.49, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.