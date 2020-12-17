Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC increased its stake in State Street by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of State Street by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 2.5% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in shares of State Street by 17.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 3.7% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on State Street from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on State Street from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

In other State Street news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,582 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,787.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT opened at $71.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.63 and a 200 day moving average of $65.75. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

