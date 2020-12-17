Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,720,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 393,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,863,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 28,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.11.

CNI stock opened at $110.21 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $112.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.26 and a 200-day moving average of $101.08.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.00%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

