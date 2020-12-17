Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,342 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,175,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $64.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $65.43. The company has a market cap of $116.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,020,298 shares of company stock worth $998,009. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

