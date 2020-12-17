Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 163,659 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,659 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $58.25 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $58.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.99 and a 200 day moving average of $51.42.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

