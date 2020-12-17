Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 431 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,910 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 76.3% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub cut Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total value of $8,083,639.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,271,041.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.59, for a total value of $1,968,158.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,880,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,284 shares of company stock valued at $13,132,287 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $202.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.51. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $224.96.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

