Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 522 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,101 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 433.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Truist started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $195,352.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,538.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,106 shares of company stock valued at $21,439,403 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $96.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.27. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $97.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.79.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

