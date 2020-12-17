Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 227.9% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,099,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,885,000 after acquiring an additional 764,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,445,000 after acquiring an additional 694,581 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 805.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 584,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,445,000 after acquiring an additional 519,529 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 42,415.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 490,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,619,000 after buying an additional 489,477 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 93.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 772,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,236,000 after buying an additional 373,614 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stephens cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $145.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.80 and its 200 day moving average is $114.69. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $161.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

