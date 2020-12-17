WeTrust Price Reaches $0.0087 on Exchanges (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded up 21.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 17th. During the last week, WeTrust has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar. WeTrust has a total market capitalization of $803,649.26 and $547.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeTrust token can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00060707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.49 or 0.00380875 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00024212 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

WeTrust Profile

TRST is a token. It launched on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog. The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io.

Buying and Selling WeTrust

WeTrust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

