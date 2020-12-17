WEX (NYSE:WEX) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) traded up 10.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $204.35 and last traded at $204.33. 881,937 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 537,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.93.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on WEX from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on WEX in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. 140166 decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.41.

Get WEX alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 71.64, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.13). WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $392.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. WEX’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kenneth Janosick sold 10,500 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,785,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in WEX by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in WEX by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Company Profile (NYSE:WEX)

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.