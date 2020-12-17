WhiteCoin Price Up 7.1% Over Last Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 17th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $57.06 million and $51,535.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00007361 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 89.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000050 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

