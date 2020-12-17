WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.355 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th.

NASDAQ WHF opened at $14.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.94. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $14.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $294.48 million, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.38.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 million. Sell-side analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. WhiteHorse Finance presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

