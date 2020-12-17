William Ho Sells 1,000 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $24,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,723,630.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $21,830.00.

On Monday, November 16th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $20,250.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $35,760.00.

On Monday, October 12th, William Ho sold 2,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $80,400.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $31,180.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $24.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.40. The firm has a market cap of $592.51 million and a P/E ratio of -1.68. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $51.21.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAPT. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 880.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 617.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 676.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $705,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. RAPT Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.86.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

