Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) CFO Sells $46,579.00 in Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $46,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,359.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ WLFC traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.73. The stock had a trading volume of 604 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,173. The firm has a market cap of $195.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average of $24.21.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $70.61 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 1,618.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 25,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and related aircraft equipment for air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales.

