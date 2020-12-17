Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) & Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Financial Comparison

Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) and Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and Iovance Biotherapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Windtree Therapeutics $200,000.00 484.79 -$27.48 million N/A N/A Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$197.56 million ($1.59) -28.94

Windtree Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and Iovance Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Windtree Therapeutics N/A -42.86% -25.10% Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A -50.64% -45.64%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.4% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Windtree Therapeutics and Iovance Biotherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Windtree Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Iovance Biotherapeutics 0 2 9 0 2.82

Windtree Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 113.79%. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus target price of $47.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.22%. Given Windtree Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Windtree Therapeutics is more favorable than Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Windtree Therapeutics has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Windtree Therapeutics beats Iovance Biotherapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology and medical device company, engages in the research and development of products that focus on acute pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases. Its four lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants; lyophilized KL4 surfactant for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension. The company was formerly known as Discovery Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2016. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Warrington, Pennsylvania.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer. It is also developing tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL) and peripheral blood lymphocyte therapies for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia through its sponsored trials, as well as in other oncology indications through collaborations. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Moffitt, M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Ohio State University, and MedImmune; and research collaboration with Cellectis S.A. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

