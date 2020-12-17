Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.51

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.51 and last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 16502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WIT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Investec lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

The company has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 33.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,978 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 5.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 296,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,521 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 14.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,643,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 335,286 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 22.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 20.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

