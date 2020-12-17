Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Director Harry Demott Sells 62,450 Shares of Stock

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Director Harry Demott sold 62,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,368,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Harry Demott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 28th, Harry Demott sold 50,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $1,307,000.00.

NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. Workhorse Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.95.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.67). As a group, analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKHS. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WKHS. Wolfe Research began coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

