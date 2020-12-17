Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Up 31% Over Last Week

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 14.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 17th. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be bought for about $23,615.81 or 1.00132320 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 31% against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.73 billion and $398.32 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00024141 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00007856 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017187 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000268 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00057012 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

WBTC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 115,711 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

