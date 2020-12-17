Wrapped BNB Hits 1-Day Volume of $13,921.00 (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 17th. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $66.52 million and $13,921.00 worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for about $31.37 or 0.00133528 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00024094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00132773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.87 or 0.00795320 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00159336 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00374771 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00079601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00122470 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,120,176 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

Wrapped BNB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

