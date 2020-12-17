XinFin Network Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last Week (XDC)

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 17th. XinFin Network has a market cap of $79.95 million and $954,899.00 worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XinFin Network has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One XinFin Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About XinFin Network

XinFin Network (CRYPTO:XDC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,631,111,518 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,198,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinfinF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XinFin Network is xinfin.org.

XinFin Network Token Trading

