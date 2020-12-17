Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Insider Sells $2,537,500.00 in Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, December 14th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $211,560.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $205,680.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $156,600.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $155,520.00.

Shares of YMAB stock opened at $52.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.44. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $55.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.