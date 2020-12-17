Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Barclays

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.41% from the stock’s previous close.

YMAB has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

YMAB opened at $52.67 on Thursday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.44.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $211,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Vignesh Rajah bought 1,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.74 per share, for a total transaction of $66,963.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,734 shares of company stock worth $5,535,292 in the last three months. 38.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 31,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.