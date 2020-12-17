Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from $8.50 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $8.50 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.86.

Shares of NYSE AUY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.88. 999,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,914,600. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.70. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.42.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $439.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 107,657,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603,524 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

